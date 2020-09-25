Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

Restrictions for outdoor venues will be significantly eased to allow double the number of patrons as Queensland again recorded no new coronavirus cases.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed just five active cases remain in the state while two new cases were recorded on a ship off Weipa.

Those two ship cases will not count on the state's tally until those people come ashore.

Ms Palaszczuk announced further easing of restrictions with increased numbers of people allowed at some outdoor venues, like beer gardens and cafes with outdoor seating.

It means venues will now be allowed to have one person per 2 sq m outside instead of the current restrictions on one person per 4 sq m.

The easing will occur from 1am on October 1.

"Effective from 1am on October 1, we are increasing the number of people who can gather in these places as long as it is outdoors," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"It means businesses can increase the number of patrons from one per four square metres to one per two square metres.

"This is what some of the businesses have been calling for, I've been listening. People raised it with me as well in regional Queensland. It means more people can enjoy outdoor cafes, dining, beer gardens across Queensland."

Further, more people will be allowed into theme parks and zoos, and the capacity for crowds at Queensland stadiums will increase from 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was still very concerned about ADF troops being withdrawn.

She said she'd been advised troops would remain on a raft of borders including NSW and Victoria.

"I don't think it's fair or reasonable that Queensland has been singled out here," she said.

"We are one country. Other states are allowed to have some relaxations. Once again, I urge the Commonwealth to reconsider and treat Queensland like everyone else.

"My job is to look after five million Queenslanders."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said Queensland had less active cases per capita than "just about" anywhere else in the world and said the risk of contracting the virus was much less outdoors than indoors.

"This is a further reward for Queenslanders, a further loosening of restrictions," he said.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said two people had tested positive for the virus on a ship off Weipa.

"We've worked with the ship to sort out what is best for the crew," she said.

She said there was evidence that outdoors "is the safest place to be", Dr Young said.

"I would strongly recommend to everyone think about whether you can have your gathering or function outdoors," she said.

Today's announcements come after the State Government yesterday relaxed restrictions on aged-care visitors and in-home gatherings.

Limits on private gatherings have eased from 10 to 30 people, bringing the region back in to line with the rest of the state, and lockdowns on aged-care and disability accommodation services have been lifted.

However, Dr Young urged against complacency.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier to provide COVID-19 update