Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: Premier provides update on COVID-19

by Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
1st Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will provide an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in Queensland during a live press conference from Cairns at 9am today.

It comes after one new case yesterday, which is linked to the Queensland Corrective Services Academy cluster in the state's southeast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is provide a COVID-19 update at 9am today. Picture: Attila Csaszar
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is provide a COVID-19 update at 9am today. Picture: Attila Csaszar

As of yesterday, there were 27 active cases in Queensland with Deputy Premier Steven Miles warning restrictions on large gatherings were likely to remain for at least another month.

Those restrictions, which limit visitors in homes to no more than 10, are in place across Brisbane, Logan, Toowoomba, Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus editors picks health live updates

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 31.

        Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

        Premium Content Luckiest place in Australia for scratchie wins revealed

        News Over the past financial year, locals in the area have won four big prizes totalling...

        From school captain to Federal Member: Ken O’Dowd

        Premium Content From school captain to Federal Member: Ken O’Dowd

        Politics The Federal Member for Flynn has just notched up 10 years in parliament.

        Absolutely brilliant: Junior golf club’s $1500 boost

        Premium Content Absolutely brilliant: Junior golf club’s $1500 boost

        News The president of BITS Junior Golf Club said the $1500 would be used to fund next...