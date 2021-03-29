Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will provide will provide an update on Queensland's latest COVID-19 cluster as authorities say they may have found the missing link between the latest cases and those detected earlier this month.

A media conference with Ms Palaszczuk, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will be held in Brisbane at 8.15am.

A third case was confirmed on Sunday, the brother of a Stafford landscaper who tested positive to the highly infectious UK strain on Thursday night.

They believe he may be the link between the latest cluster and one earlier in the month, when a doctor working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19.

It comes as health officials were forced into an embarrassing backdown after claims a Strathpine man had held a house party with 25 people while awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

The man, whose test returned positive, says he did not hold any party and Queensland Health confirmed a media release sent on Monday was incorrect.

Instead there were only five people at the home - four of them his housemates.

Lachlan Simpson said his heart had been racing after the mix-up, but that he thought he knew how authorities got it wrong.

"I told them that I had a gathering two weeks prior to me getting tested and somehow they've taken that day and moved it forward to Friday," he said.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier, CHO to provide COVID update