Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

WATCH LIVE: Premier, CHO to provide COVID update

29th Mar 2021 8:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will provide will provide an update on Queensland's latest COVID-19 cluster as authorities say they may have found the missing link between the latest cases and those detected earlier this month.

A media conference with Ms Palaszczuk, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will be held in Brisbane at 8.15am.

A third case was confirmed on Sunday, the brother of a Stafford landscaper who tested positive to the highly infectious UK strain on Thursday night.

They believe he may be the link between the latest cluster and one earlier in the month, when a doctor working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19.

It comes as health officials were forced into an embarrassing backdown after claims a Strathpine man had held a house party with 25 people while awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

The man, whose test returned positive, says he did not hold any party and Queensland Health confirmed a media release sent on Monday was incorrect.

Instead there were only five people at the home - four of them his housemates.

Lachlan Simpson said his heart had been racing after the mix-up, but that he thought he knew how authorities got it wrong.

"I told them that I had a gathering two weeks prior to me getting tested and somehow they've taken that day and moved it forward to Friday," he said.

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier, CHO to provide COVID update

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland update

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Artists come together for ultimate Bruce Hwy art project

        Premium Content Artists come together for ultimate Bruce Hwy art project

        Art & Theatre The project will consist of five large scale artworks along a 30 kilometre stretch of the Bruce Highway between two Gladstone region townships.

        REVEALED: Gladstone’s best dog is a rescue puppy

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gladstone’s best dog is a rescue puppy

        Pets & Animals A rescue puppy has been crowned Gladstone’s best dog for 2021.

        Historical Gladstone pub to shine on silver screen

        Premium Content Historical Gladstone pub to shine on silver screen

        News “It was great for us, there is a lot of pubs in this area for them so to choose our...

        Gladstone house prices record highest growth in regional Qld

        Premium Content Gladstone house prices record highest growth in regional Qld

        Property “Between record-low interest rates, low stock availability for sale, improvements...