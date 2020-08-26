Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
St Mary’s Blake Moore fires off a pass during his side’s Allan Langer Cup clash with Wavell State High.
St Mary’s Blake Moore fires off a pass during his side’s Allan Langer Cup clash with Wavell State High.
News

WATCH LIVE: Must win cup clash for St Mary’s

Jason Gibbs
26th Aug 2020 9:49 AM | Updated: 12:49 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Mary's mission today is simple - beat Keebra Park.

Locked in a three-way tie for the last Allan Langer Cup finals spot, the Toowoomba college has to win to keep its finals dreams alive.

Ipswich State High and Marsden State High are also in contention with St Mary's trailing both sides on points differential.

St Mary's will be hoping minor premier hopefuls Palm Beach Currumbin and league powerhouse Wavell SHS get the better of Marsden and Ipswich respectively.

Tune in live at right here from 3pm for the Walters Cup fixture between St Mary's and Keebra Park, and from 4pm for the school's must win Allan Langer Cup clash.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

allan langer cup ipswich state high school ipswich state high school rugby league keebra park rugby league st mary's college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Six new COVID cases in NSW

    Six new COVID cases in NSW
    • 26th Aug 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vital link: Major new road opens in CQ

        Premium Content Vital link: Major new road opens in CQ

        News A new major road connecting the Leichhardt Hwy and the Dawson Hwy has opened today in Moura.

        Which CQ suburbs will have 5G access?

        Premium Content Which CQ suburbs will have 5G access?

        News GLADSTONE and Rockhampton suburbs will have more access to 5G, as Telstra extends...

        IN COURT: 41 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 41 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 26.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 25.