LIVE: Queensland Netball - Sapphire Series - Tigers vs USQ Jets
Netball

WATCH LIVE: Jets v Tigers in Sapphire Indigenous Round clash

Kara Sonter
29th May 2021 10:38 AM
It will be an experience and skill masterclass this weekend at Nissan Arena as the Ipswich Jets take on the Carina Leagues Club Tigers in round seven of the Sapphire Series.

The indigenous round is expected to put on quite the show as the second-placed Jets, lead by head coach Tracey Jeans-Fraser, come off a strong win against the Wildcats while Erin Byrnes’ Tigers lineup looks to bounce back from nail-biting loss against the Bull Sharks.

Jeanes-Fraser said it had been an intense week of training ahead of the clash.

“We’re looking forward to tomorrow night’s game,” Jeanes-Fraser said.

“Everyone’s looking really good.

WATCH THE GAME LIVE HERE FROM 2PM SUNDAY

“We have indigenous dresses for the first time. It’s just very respectful to the past history and brings it into the current.”

Jets goal attack/shooter Beryl Friday. Picture: Jets Media
Jets goal attack/shooter Beryl Friday. Picture: Jets Media

She said recent efforts by Stephanie O’Brien, Bridey Condren and Beryl Friday had continued to be dependable while newcomers Abigail Houston and Lily Cubby continued to impress.

“We’ve got them playing the big games and they’re preforming really well.”

“Whilst we’re sitting reasonably high on the ladder standards, we are really respectful of the Tigers... we’ve worked rally hard in our preparation this week.”

She said the side needed to “get out of the blocks early” to counteract a strong attacking force from the Tigers.

Former Swift Amy Sommerville (right) has been a support for the Tigers. Picture: AAP/Daniel Munoz
Former Swift Amy Sommerville (right) has been a support for the Tigers. Picture: AAP/Daniel Munoz

“I have the hugest respect for Amy Sommerville, she’s a huge tactician.

“I have coached some of these girls before so I am very mindful of what these players can do.”

Tigers head coach Erin Byrnes said while Lynette Childs would still be out for another week — to be replaced by Ruby Series player Madison Ryan — dependable Jada Gafa and Sommerville would provide stability.

“Amy Sommerville, she’s just a a performer week in week out and has been for the past three years for Tigers.

“Jada Gafa is back from injury and has been getting better and better.”

Meanwhile, the side’s youngest member Rianah Childs has been finding her feet, with a growing sense of confidence on the court.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Jets v Tigers in Sapphire Indigenous Round clash

