WATCH LIVE: ‘It’s a step up’ says new Capra

RUGBY LEAGUE: It took a while but Tannum Seagals' premiership player Krystal Sulter aims to make every post a winner on the eve of the BHP Premiership season for the CQ Capras women's team.

BIGGER AND BETTER

The tough and super-quick winger Sulter has adjusted to the scale of commitment to her new cause.

"I have found the commitments required a bit difficult at first but have adjusted," Sulter said.

She joins Gladstone Wallaby Rikarra Benjamin (interchange) and Chelsea Baker, at five-eighth, to debut for the women Capras' first-ever match for premiership points against Eastern Suburbs Tigers in Brisbane on Sunday at 1.20pm.

Tannum Seagals' Vassa Hunter has been named as one of two reserves with Sophie O'Toole.

Capras did have a taste of victory earlier this month, but to win for points tomorrow afternoon on enemy territory would be all the sweeter.

NEW LEVEL

Sulter said Sunday's match would be a massive step up.

"Capras is a whole new level of fitness and agility," she said.

"The big difference I find would be the level of experience, the speed of the game and the higher intensity of the sport.

"Our first win (against North Queensland Gold Stars) was great and it was a massive high for our girls."

NO RISKS

Capras gun Tamika Upton will miss due to a hamstring injury.

Capras coach Amanda Ohl said no risk would be taken with Upton.

"I'd rather wait it out for one or two games and then know that she's 100 per cent," Ohl told The Morning Bulletin.

For Sulter, it's all about getting better.

"We are keen to keep the wins coming and think our form is great," she said.

"We have all been working hard the past few weeks.

CAPRAS: Keysha Baker, Bree Spreadborough, Jessica Powell, Kelli Dunlop, Krystal Sulter, Chelsea Baker, Reeghyn Beardmore, Emmaley McMurdy, Mackenzie Reid, Mikayla Roe, Mariah Storch, Elle Stitt, Kailah Rogers, Remi Wilton, Abbey Templeman, Rikarra Benjamin, Gemma Brennan, Vassa Hunter, Sophie O'Toole.

Tannum's Vassa Hunter. Womens Rugby League Grand Final 2017 - Emu Park vs Tannum Seagals.