Watch live: How revamped Aaron Payne Cup will work

The Aaron Payne Cup has been revamped this year, with three more teams added to the competition.

The Aaron Payne Cup has been revamped this year, with three more teams added to the competition.

Two more Rockhampton schools will contest the Aaron Payne Cup this year.

Rockhampton Grammar and Emmaus College mark their return to Queensland’s premier schoolboys competition, which has been expanded from six to nine teams this year.

They join The Cathedral College and St Brendan’s College, with all four schools also fielding teams in the Cowboys Challenge (Year 10).

All games from the APC and the Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents (Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup) will be livestreamed on this website.

READ:Langer, Payne Cup in 150-game livestream bonanza

The feast of live football action starts on Tuesday with the Round 1 clashes between St Brendan’s and TCC.

The Aaron Payne Cup has been revamped this year, with the nine teams divided into two pools.

Carter Wight and his Rockhampton Grammar teammates are gearing up for their return to the Aaron Payne Cup, Queensland's premier schoolboys rugby league competition.

The four CQ schools along with Bundaberg’s Shalom College are in Pool B, and Kirwan State High, Ignatius Park, St Pat’s Mackay and Mackay State High in Pool A.

Teams will play each other once in their respective pools, with the top three from both pools then battling it out for top spot.

The Aaron Payne Cup champion will then play the winner of the Allan Langer Trophy in the Queensland final, now known as the Phil Hall Cup.

Queensland School Sport Rugby League president Andrew Peach said it was great to offer the expanded competition.

Rockhampton Grammar, Emmaus and Shalom were included after an Expression of Interest process.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity, which allows more kids to play rugby league at a higher level,” he said.

“We keen to continue the growth of the competition along the east coast.

“We’ll be interested to see how this structure goes, and we will review it at the end of the competition, but we believe we have struck a good balance across the travel and competition components for all teams involved.”

Round 1 of Aaron Payne Cup/Cowboys Challenge

Tuesday, June 1

5pm: Cowboys Challenge, St Brendan’s College v The Cathedral College

6pm: Aaron Payne Cup, St Brendan’s College v The Cathedral College

Wednesday, June 2

5pm: Cowboys Challenge, Rockhampton Grammar School v Emmaus College

6pm: Aaron Payne Cup, Rockhampton Grammar School v Emmaus College

More stories

Rockets, Cyclones shooting for success on home floor

CQ star on NRL debut: ‘I’m still pinching myself’

Runners on course, faces in the crowd at Rocky River Run