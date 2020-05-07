Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Palaszczuk
Palaszczuk
News

Five visitors allowed into homes from Sunday: Premier

by Jack McKay
7th May 2020 9:30 AM

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced up to five visitors will be allowed into homes from Sunday as it is revealed there have been two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

Both cases were from the Gold Coast and they take the state total to 1045.

There are only about 50 active cases in Queensland, and there have been more than 120,000 tests.

From this Sunday - Mother's Day - up to five people from the same family/household will be allowed to visit another household.

coronaviruspromo

 

"I think this will be welcomed by families," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The increase from two to five applies only to inside homes.

Dr Jeannette Young said only two household groups could come together under the eased restrictions.

It comes after no new cases were reported in Queensland yesterday, with 1043 total since the outbreak started.

Only 52 of those cases remain active, with nine people currently in hospital.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Five visitors allowed into homes from Sunday

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus editors picks mother's day restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rents on the rise in Gladstone as demand grows

        premium_icon Rents on the rise in Gladstone as demand grows

        News Rent is on the rise in Gladstone in response to a surge in demand for residential properties

        Power shake-up would save Gladstone residents $300 a year

        premium_icon Power shake-up would save Gladstone residents $300 a year

        News “Labor is dudding every consumer in Gladstone..."

        Renovation revolution

        premium_icon Renovation revolution

        News Gladstone residents are flocking to Bunnings and nurseries as they renovate their...

        INLAND RAIL: MP says farmers to benefit from Gladstone plan

        premium_icon INLAND RAIL: MP says farmers to benefit from Gladstone plan

        News Key advantages of the proposal to bring the Inland Rail project to Gladstone are...