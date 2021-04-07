WATCH LIVE: CQ hockey reps playing for Qld at nationals

Hayden Pease, pictured in action with Wanderers in the Rockhampton A-grade competition, will represent Queensland at the national under-18 championships this week.

Six Central Queensland players will be looking to make their mark at the national under-15 and under-18 hockey championships this week.

Rockhampton’s Jaiden Lenzina and Cooper Mackenzie are part of the Queensland under-15 boys number one team.

Gladstone’s Lachlan Blackmore is in the number two team.

Fellow Gladstone players Ryley Bobart and Hayden Pease join Rockhampton’s Brock Christensen in the Queensland under-18 boys line-up.

Rockhampton’s Brock Christensen.

Bathurst hosts the under-15 boys and girls titles from April 8 to 16 and Launceston the under-18s from April 9 to 15.

News Corp and Hockey Australia have partnered for an unprecedented livestream event that will feature more than 70 matches from those championships.

That means all games at the under-18s will be streamed, and more than two thirds from the under-15s and you’ll be able to watch it on this website.

Rockhampton hockey stalwart Aaron Harmsworth said the livestream was a “fantastic initiative”, allowing hockey enthusiasts to watch the game’s leading young talent in action.

He has coached five of the CQ reps in club and/or regional or Queensland teams, and said they were all very talented players.

“Ryley and Hayden will be the more senior players in the under-18 team,” he said.

HOCKEY Qld Secondary Schoolboys championship: Capricornia's Ryley Bobart

“They have a fair bit of experience in Queensland teams and will be pivotal in how this team goes.

“Brock has done really well development-wise in the last six to 12 months, and he’s certainly been keen for his hockey.”

Harmsworth said Lenzina and Mackenzie would also have big roles to play for the 15s.

“Jaiden’s coming along in leaps and bounds,” he said.

“He has been identified as a goalie with a lot of potential and hopefully he keeps going down that path.

“Cooper will most likely play striker or maybe some midfield. He will certainly add some speed to the team, and he can score a goal if given an opportunity.

“I haven’t coached Lachlan but I saw him at the Capricornia trials.

“He’s a very skilful kid, and he certainly deserves his selection.”