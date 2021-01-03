WATCH LIVE: CHO to provide update after five new cases

Queensland's Chief Health Officer and the Acting Premier will provide an update on COVID-19 this afternoon.

Dr Jeannette Young will join Cameron Dick at 2pm to address media, with a livestream of the update to be available in the video player above.

The update comes after the state recorded five new cases of coronavirus overnight - all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

Queensland now has 17 active cases of COVID-19.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted early on Monday that almost 6300 tests were conducted in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

It comes after Queensland Health was forced to bolster its testing capabilities after some people reported waiting six hours in queues to be tested.

Victoria today reported four new cases of coronavirus, one of them in hotel quarantine while NSW recorded seven new cases but all were acquired overseas and detected in NSW hotel quarantine.

However two locally acquired cases in NSW were diagnosed after the 8pm cut-off Sunday night to be part of the 24-hour period and will be included in Tuesday's numbers.

One is a man in his 40s who visited the BWS in Berala and the other a woman in her 40s who "has links" to the BWS and Woolworths in Berala, chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed.

The woman's case remains under investigation.

Hours-long lines formed outside COVID-19 testing centers in Queensland on Saturday, January 2, after authorities asked anyone who had been in Victoria since December 21 to get tested for the virus. Queensland Health said on Sunday, January 3, that anyone who had been in Victoria since December 21 would be "restricted from entering vulnerable facilities, including aged care facilities, hospitals, disability accommodation and correctional facilities."



More than 22,000 tests were conducted in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday but NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro urged people in Sydney to get tested, saying yesterday's number was "far too low".

On Monday thousands of Sydney residents across 63 suburbs were urged to monitor for symptoms after virus fragments were detected across two sewage plants.

Health authorities said findings could simply indicate the presence of known cases of COVID-19 that had been diagnosed in recent weeks but they were "concerned there could be other active cases in the local community in people who have not been tested and who might incorrectly assume their symptoms are just a cold".

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant urged people to be vigilant given the last cluster stemmed from an asymptomatic person.

"The person who entered the BWS … they had no symptoms and no reason at all to think they had a COVID infection," Dr Chant said.

Also in NSW, a wedding venue has been fined $5000 for allowing between 600 and 800 guests at a reception on Saturday night.

The wedding was held at Imperial Paradiso, a ritzy location on Spencer Street.

Current NSW Health restrictions allow for a maximum of 350 guests and that is under the one person per four square metre rule.



It comes as NSW's top health expert believes the struggle to contain COVID-19 will go on for "many years".

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said that a vaccine rollout in Australia was a "long way off".

"I've indicated we're going to be tackling COVID or living with COVID for many years. COVID may well become a bit like flu, but that will occur once we have the tool which is an effective vaccine," Dr Chant said.

"So once we have effectively vaccinated the population, we then need to reset and readjust and recap our public health measures, but that's a long way off."

Queensland's hard border with Greater Sydney will remain unchanged: Queensland's hard border with Greater Sydney will remain in place as more unidentified cases and a further cluster emerge.



