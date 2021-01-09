Menu
WATCH LIVE: Premier updates on COVID outbreak

by Tanya French and Jack Mckay
9th Jan 2021 9:20 AM
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak at 9am as greater Brisbane begins its first full day of lockdown.

The city is holding its breath for no widespread community transmission which could trigger the extension of the lockdown from three days to 30 days.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE IN THE PLAYER ABOVE

The lockdown - which began Friday at 6pm - was triggered after a cleaner at a Brisbane quarantine hotel tested positive for the mutant UK strain of COVID-19.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will provide a coronavirus update. Picture: Dan Peled
Authorities were forced to act quickly to lockdown the city while contact tracing was underway due to the highly contagious nature of the strain.

 

 

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE AT 9AM: Premier updates on COVID outbreak

