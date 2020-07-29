Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

WATCH: Langer Cup Ipswich SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin

by Nic Darveniza
29th Jul 2020 4:48 PM | Updated: 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Livestreaming of the Langer Cup schoolboy rugby league competition starts this afternoon, with the Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Ipswich SHS clash from 5pm.

Sign up now to get full access to every match across five rounds of the Brisbane Broncos-sponsored competition, plus the semi-finals and final.

Subscription will also gain you access to the best news and content from every News Corp newspaper throughout Australia.

Broncos Game Development Manage Paul Dyer said the Langer Cup and its sister competition the Payne Cup (contested in central and north Queensland) were the "pinnacle of school sporting competitions in the country''.

SCHEDULE

4PM: St Mary's vs Marsden

5PM: Palm Beach Currumbin v Ipswich

5PM: Keebra Park v Wavel

Originally published as WATCH: Langer Cup round 1 livestreaming

More Stories

ipswich shs langer cup palm beach currumbin shs rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug drivers up by whopping 915%

        premium_icon Drug drivers up by whopping 915%

        News Regularly the number of drug drivers outnumber drink drivers on the regions roads.

        Calls for deputy mayor to stand down over song

        premium_icon Calls for deputy mayor to stand down over song

        Entertainment Cr Goodluck published a satirical version of Redgum’s song “I was only 19”.

        Sacred site: Traditional owners furious at tree destruction

        premium_icon Sacred site: Traditional owners furious at tree destruction

        News Indigenous people of Agnes Water have been brought to tears and say they were not...

        Mum didn’t realise she was attacking cops

        premium_icon Mum didn’t realise she was attacking cops

        Crime ‘When she came to the screen door she didn’t know it was police.’