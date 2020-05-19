Menu
Gracemere's Jaami Dyne and Central FC's Jessica Bray. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Soccer

WATCH: Ladies kick to be in touch

NICK KOSSATCH
19th May 2020 3:35 PM | Updated: 3:35 PM
SOCCER: To break the isolation boredom that has plagued most sportspeople, a group of women have added some excitement during the COVID-19 forced break.

Players from the Central Football Club women's team done a Facebook post showcasing their skills.

Division one players Ella Remana, Jordan Porter, Dylan King, Henna Narula, Melissa King, Erin Harvey, Paige King, Zoe Josefski, Kallie Peurifoy, Beck Emerson, Arlie Gabrielle, Alanna Hughes, Jessica Bray and Georgia Mossman all participated in the cameo post.

As far as community soccer is concerned with competition, that is still anyone's guess although a date has been set for a return to training.

"This means that no football or futsal activity is to occur until stage two commences on June 12, when non-contact activity will be permitted for up to 20 people and clubs may resume training," FQ boss Robert Cavallucci said.

