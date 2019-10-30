Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 1964 Victa Airtourer MWR lost its wheel but managed to make a safe landing at Kybong Airport on Saturday.
The 1964 Victa Airtourer MWR lost its wheel but managed to make a safe landing at Kybong Airport on Saturday.
News

WATCH: Kybong plane emergency reported to authorities

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
30th Oct 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 4:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE - PLANE'S ROCKY LANDING AT KYBONG

A "HARD landing attempt" caused a two-seater plane's left wheel to break off and forced an eventual emergency landing at the Kybong Aerodrome on the weekend, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau have confirmed.

The 1964 Victa Airtourer MWR lost its wheel but managed to make a safe landing at Kybong Airport on Saturday.
The 1964 Victa Airtourer MWR lost its wheel but managed to make a safe landing at Kybong Airport on Saturday.

Witness reports from the scene said the plane's pilot and student passenger avoided disaster after their aircraft lost a wheel and made a dramatic forced landing at the Aerodrome on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 10.30am, after the plane reportedly lost one of its wheels on the first landing attempt.

An ATSB spokesperson confirmed the details of the incident, clarifying it as an "emergency landing".

"An emergency landing involving a two-seat Victa Airtourer at Gympie aerodrome … has been reported to the ATSB," the spokesperson said.

"The ATSB was advised that the aircraft's left side main undercarriage separated after a hard landing attempt.

"The aircraft then conducted a go-around prior to successfully completing an emergency landing after emergency services had been called.

Police cars at the Kybong Airport after a plane lost its wheel while landing at the weekend.
Police cars at the Kybong Airport after a plane lost its wheel while landing at the weekend.

"The ATSB will not be formally investigating the incident."

The incident was reported to have occurred at about 9.45am.

Initial reports, indicating the plane had circled the aerodrome for the purpose of burning off excess fuel, were inaccurate.

australian transport safety bureau emergency landing gympie aerodrome gympie crashes gympie news gympie region kybong aerodrome kybong airport plane emergency
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Sporting clubs go head-to-head with council

    premium_icon Sporting clubs go head-to-head with council

    News The irrigation systems of a Boyne Tannum facility were at the forefront of a meeting with Council.

    Four more drumlines hung at Tannum beach

    premium_icon Four more drumlines hung at Tannum beach

    News TANNUM Sands beach now has eight drumlines, after officials yesterday installed...

    ‘Ludicrous’: O’Dowd takes aim at Qld energy market

    premium_icon ‘Ludicrous’: O’Dowd takes aim at Qld energy market

    News NUCLEAR energy has been touted as “critical” for lowering emissions by Member for...

    Authorities crackdown on high risk fishing practices

    premium_icon Authorities crackdown on high risk fishing practices

    News AUTHORITIES are joining forces to improve safety within the commercial line fishing...