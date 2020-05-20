WATCH: It’s plain sailing as two blokes make use of breezes

ITE BOARDING: Not being able to be on site in his role as a high voltage technician has allowed Andy Patrick to skim the waves at Tannum Beach.

"The COVID-19 has not allowed me to be on site as much and so I've managed to get away after work and do some kite boarding," Patrick said.

He's an accomplished sailor who is involved with the Port Curtis Sailing Club and finished second out of a fleet of 26 boats on Cowabunga in the VX One Australian Championship in Corio Bay near Geelong early last year.

His close sailing mate Duncan Kennedy took advantage of the strong south-easterly winds earlier in the week.

HIGH FLYER: Duncan Kennedy gets out as much as he can to pursue his favourite hobby kitesurfing. He hopes to teach beginners again. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

"We know each other from sailing and it definitely gives you an advantage when kite boarding," Patrick said.

Kennedy kite boarded from Wreck Rock to Tannum Beach, a distance of 95km, in 217 minutes.

"I've done a few trips like that five years ago from Agnes to Tannum and the other way as well when a northerly was blowing," Kennedy said.

He has a bigger trip on the water in mind but that will have to wait until later in the year.

"I'm building to do a longer trip from Elliott Heads to Tannum with a break in between at Wreck Rock," Kennedy said.

"It won't be until summer because that's when the best trade winds or onshore southeast winds happen and I think we have seen the last of these winds this week before the winter cold fronts hit."

Kennedy described the conditions during his three-and-a-half trip as challenging.

"There were scuds of rain and the wind dropped to about 14 knots and with gusts to about 40 knots," he said.

"I had the quickest run with good waves around Eurimbula Creek."

