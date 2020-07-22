Menu
GAME OVER: St Mary’s v Coombabah in Allan Langer Cup

22nd Jul 2020 9:14 AM | Updated: 2:52 PM
NOTE: This livestream is now over

RUGBY LEAGUE: Live streaming of the Allan Langer Cup returns this season to News Corp websites, with footage being shown from every game today.

St Mary's College Toowoomba line-up against Coombabah State High School in a must win clash.

Xavier Va'a will captain St Mary’s College in their Allan Langer Cup clash with Coombabah State High School.
The victor earns the right to play in the prestigious competition which pits the best schoolboys in Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Allan Langer Cup: St Mary's College vs Coombabah State High School (Gold Coast), 3pm, Clive Berghofer Stadium

Aaron Payne Cup: St Patrick's College (Mackay) versus The Rockhampton Grammar School (Rockhampton) at Mackay Junior Rugby League Grounds, Noon

