WATCH: "If we picked our heads up, we couldn't lose again"

GRAND WINNERS: The Chanel girls took it out

NETBALL: Chanel College have come from four goals down to win the Confraternity Cup division four grand final against Mount Alvernia College this morning in Bundaberg.

The Gladstone college team were 11-7 down at half time, but they stepped up the defensive pressure to wear down their Brisbane-based opponents to win a cracking final 18-17.

BEACON: Katie Skinner had a superb Confraternity Carnival and stood tall when the pressure was in in today's final. Brian Cassidy

Turnovers and rushed passes marred Chanel's endeavour in the first 12-minute half, but that changed and it was as though both teams swapped uniforms in the second allotted 12 minutes.

"Obviously we were disappointed at half time, but we said to ourselves if we picked our heads up, we couldn't lose again," Chanel vice-captain and defender Katie Skinner said minutes after the game.

Skinner said the team wanted to erase the pain of its one-goal loss against Shalom College in last year's decider.

"What changed in the second half was our determination and everyone stepped up," she said.

Those who rose to the occasion when the heat was on were Kasi Richardson who was monumental in defence when the game was on the line while Kaitlyn McAllister and Hannah Overend teamed wonderfully well in the attacking goal circle.

Skinner said she was not comfortable with the lead until the final two minutes.

"They were coming back and I got called for contact, but so happy we won by one goal this time," she said.

Chanel scored three consecutive goals to lead 17-13 before Mount Alvernia College edged to within two goals with 90sec left.

Coach Kylie Kickbusch was ecstatic with the win.

"I just said to them to slow the play down and to take more control," Kickbusch said of the messaging at half time.

"We fought hard for the ball and showed a lot more aggression at the ball in the second half."