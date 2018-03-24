WATCH: Iconic Yacht Club is Town Proud

SMOOTH SAILING: Gladstone Yacht Club manager Craig Lonergan said residents have been responding positively to the Town proud Campaign.

THE Gladstone Yacht Club is Town Proud.

And it's their association with one of Gladstone's biggest events that makes it so.

The Yacht Club has existed since 1947 and is an iconic venue along the waterfront.

The club has also played a vital role in training world-class sailors over many years, and continues to be one of the most popular places to enjoy a drink or a meal and one of the best spots in town to watch the sun go down.

Manager Craig Lonergan said the community was responding well to the Town Proud campaign.

"They've been excited about it," he said.

"They've come in having seen other businesses in Gladstone with the Town Proud.

"I think they're happy to know the money is staying in town and helping everyone out."

Craig said it was the local aspects of the campaign that made it appealing to jump on board.

"We chose to be part of the Town Proud campaign to keep it local," he said.

"We are a local organisation, and anything that helps keep the money in Gladstone helps everyone out in the long run."

The club is currently preparing for it's biggest weekend of the year.

Combined with the Gladstone Harbour Festival and famous raft race, the business is one of Gladstone's places to be during Easter.

The club is strongly associated with these unique community events.

"We're gearing up for the Easter long weekend," Craig said.

"It's the 70th running of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, and we've got about 80 boats turning up."

Watch our Town Proud video with Craig Lonergan from the Gladstone Yacht club online.