WATCH: Hundreds turn out to meet their NRL heroes

Jake Trbojevic with 3 month old Leo Sadleir and mum Julia at the Manly Sea Eagles meet and greet in Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA070418MALY

THE Gladstone community has come out in force with hundreds of eager footy fans rubbing shoulders with their favourite stars at multiple events.

Titans host training clinic: The Gold Coast Titans hosted a junior clinic at Yaralla Sports Club for more than 120 kids.

Manly Sea Eagles held a meet and greet autograph session with fans in front of Rydges Hotel with a long line of fans queuing patiently.

The Titans held a junior clinic for more than 120 juniors with players participating in drills with the youngsters.

The match between Gold Coast and the Sea Eagles will kick-off at Marley Brown Oval Sunday at 2pm.

CQ Capras and Burleigh Bears will play at 11.45am.

Gates open at Marley Brown Oval at 11.30am.