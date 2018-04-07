Menu
Jake Trbojevic with 3 month old Leo Sadleir and mum Julia at the Manly Sea Eagles meet and greet in Gladstone.
News

WATCH: Hundreds turn out to meet their NRL heroes

MATT HARRIS
by
7th Apr 2018 3:45 PM

THE Gladstone community has come out in force with hundreds of eager footy fans rubbing shoulders with their favourite stars at multiple events.

Manly Sea Eagles held a meet and greet autograph session with fans in front of Rydges Hotel with a long line of fans queuing patiently.

 

The Titans held a junior clinic for more than 120 juniors with players participating in drills with the youngsters.

 

The match between Gold Coast and the Sea Eagles will kick-off at Marley Brown Oval Sunday at 2pm.

CQ Capras and Burleigh Bears will play at 11.45am.

Gates open at Marley Brown Oval at 11.30am.

