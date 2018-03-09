WATCH: Health Nut is Town Proud

LOVES TOWN: Katrina Bailey from The Health Nut in Toolooa St will feel like she gave away the money herself if one of her customers wins the $10,000.

LOVES TOWN: Katrina Bailey from The Health Nut in Toolooa St will feel like she gave away the money herself if one of her customers wins the $10,000. Mike Richards GLA080318HNUT

The Healthy Nut is Town Proud: Toolooa business love Town Proud

THE HEALTH Nut on Toolooa St is Town Proud.

A staple business in Gladstone for the past 25 years, Katrina Bailey has owned and operated the store for the past six years.

Ms Bailey said her business was extremely people focused.

"We have a wide variety of customers coming through our shop," she said.

"We have the elderly, new mothers, young mothers.

"Our customers are so diverse."

It was through her own loss that Ms Bailey decided to enter the business, and was focused on improving the lives of her customers.

"I had a mother-in-law who contracted breast cancer for what appeared to be no apparent reason, and had a mother who passed away from heart disease at age 60," she said.

"That made me become more aware of what we are doing, what we are eating and what we are putting on our skin.

"I had two children of my own and thought, 'I don't want the same sort of path for us'.

"It really makes you think when you lose people at a younger age."

Ms Bailey has lived in Gladstone since age six, and considers herself a local.

She said she loved Gladstone for its people, and loved the Town Proud campaign for what it offered locals.

"I just love the place and it's definitely because of the people," she said.

"I just love it and any town is what you make of it.

"I think it's a great campaign and is great for the small businesses, and gives people 10,000 reasons to buy from local businesses.

"If someone from my shop wins it, it would feel like I'm giving them the $10,000."