Tilly Gilbert looks up to score
Tilly Gilbert looks up to score Nick Kossatch GLA230619CQBL
Basketball

WATCH: Gladstone's CQBL side gets a win against Maryborough

NICK KOSSATCH
by
10th Jul 2019 2:13 PM | Updated: 2:13 PM
BASKETBALL: Gladstone's second-tier Power men's team produced a strong win against Maryborough magic in the Central Queensland Basketball League while the women have the chance to rebound this Saturday.

Gladstone powered away 82-67 in the men's match in an even team performance while the port city's women lost 62-50 in an encouraging display.

Five of the six Gladstone's men players registered double digits.

Playing coach Matt Green was the best with 19 points while young centre Liam Madsen continues to get better and better.

He finished with 18 points while Jonathon Voltz and Ben Harvey chipped in with 15 and 14 respectively.

Cassie Wareham (12 points), youngster Kadee Barrenger and Tilly Gilbert, each with 11, were Gladstone's best in the women's game.

 

CQBL action returns to Kev Broome Stadium on Saturday when Gladstone's women take on Magic again at 4pm.

WOMEN IN ACTION

 

 

 

Gladstone's women and men will also take on Bundaberg on Saturday week at Kev Broome at noon and 2pm respectively.

Meanwhile Ben Knight shot 15 points in Queensland North's 102-41 win against Northern Territory at the basketball Australia Under-16 Championship in Darwin.

It was North's second win.

Competition continues today with Queensland to take on Western Australia Metro today at 1pm.

basketball queensland gladstone amateur basketball association maryborough basketball port city power women
Gladstone Observer

