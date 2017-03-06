34°
WATCH: Gladstone teen's tricky slide through players legs pays off

Sarah Barnham
| 6th Mar 2017 7:14 AM Updated: 7:31 AM

A SPECTATOR has captured the moment a young Gladstone player had to make a hard decision  on the basketball field, and it paid off.

Dwayne Kempster sent in this video he took while watching the Gladstone under 14 players up against the Hervey Bay hurricanes at the weekend.
 

 

With a tall player on the defence, a young teen with the ball is forced to make a quick decision, not seeing a way around.

So instead, he goes beneath and through his players legs, dribbles the ball down the court and lands the shot.

His team players and the crowd are at first shocked while trying to work out the mechanics behind the teen's tricky manoeuvre.

But it's a short silence as loud cheers and praises erupt from behind the video, and continue to be heard as he makes the goal.

If you know who this player is, The Observer would love to know and have a chat with this obvious rising star.

Give us a call on 49733030 or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au

