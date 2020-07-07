A YOUNG Gladstone man experienced the fright of his life when a brown snake slithered up his leg while he was driving along the Dawson Hwy.

'Jimmy', 27, was driving 100km/hour west of Calliope on June 15, when a snake crawled up through his gear stick.

"I'm driving along at 100, and I just started to brake," Jimmy said.

"And the more I moved my legs … it just started to wrap around me. Its head just started striking at the (driver's seat) chair, between my legs."

Jimmy used a seat belt and a work knife to fight off the snake off while trying to stop the car.

WATCH: Gladstone man fights off snake while driving:

Fearing he had already been bitten and his life was in danger, Jimmy believed he had no other option but to kill the snake and take it with him to hospital.

A local road policing officer spotted the ute travelling at 123km/h and quickly intercepted it.

Despite the traffic officer hearing his fair share of excuses for speeding, he realised Jimmy was telling the truth.

Paramedics attended the scene and it was determined that Jimmy had not been bitten by the snake but suffered from shock from the ordeal.

"It was pretty terrifying, I've never been so happy to see red and blue lights," Jimmy said.

The eastern brown snake is a highly venomous snake and one of the most deadly in the world.