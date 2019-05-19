WATCH: Gladstone gymnasts with top invitational honours

Brielle Hinton from Yepoon Gymnastics during her balance beam routine at the Gymnastics Gladstone Invitational on Saturday 18 May, 2019.

Brielle Hinton from Yepoon Gymnastics during her balance beam routine at the Gymnastics Gladstone Invitational on Saturday 18 May, 2019. Matt Taylor GLA180519GYMN

GYMNASTICS: Local gymnasts have shined at the Gladstone Invitational over the weekend.

The event was held at the Gymnastics Club on 53 Yarroon Street.

Competitors participated in several Australian Levels Program categories.

At Level 3, Milaan Ibbotson received a total score of 34.225 and took out first place in Unders, with fellow club mates Elle-Jaye Attard and Isabella Markham placing second and third respectively.

No-one from the Gladstone club placed in Level 3 opens.

Photos View Photo Gallery

At Level 4 Unders, Maya Brown received a score of 36.5 and placed first. Jasmine Miller and Ashlyn Nancarrow took out second and third.

In the Opens, Sienna Lambert received 35.65 in first place and MacKenzie Stormonth came third.

In the Level 5 Unders category, Jenna Gaunt was given first place with 37.25, with Zara Howlett and Tabitha Ryan-Salter placing second and third respectively.

Gladstone Gymnastics 1:

Ava Bourke placed first in the Opens category with 35.6, and Emma Gray placed third with 35.

Felicity Webb scored 36.075 and took out first place in Level 6, while Kaye Ng and Laylanie Willie tied for second place with 35.55.

Unfortunately, no-one from the Gladstone Gymnastics Club took out a placement at Level 7, 8 and 10.

Alice Humphries from Victoria Park Gym, Sophie Orpin and Paige Hogan from Gymfinity placed first in their respective categories.

Gladstone Gymnastics Video 2:

Gladstone's own Grace Penhaligon took out first place with 44.55 at Level 9.

In total, 16 students from Gladstone Gymnastics Club placed in the top three in many of the categories.