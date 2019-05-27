WATCH: Gladstone Goats turn it on in president's milestone

RUGBY UNION: Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats celebrated Amanda Ball's 250th involvement with the club in the perfect possible way on Saturday.

The president's beloved Goats thrashed Frenchville Reserves 52-10 at Marley Brown Oval to be in the top five on the Rugby Capricornia ladder.

Goats' stalwart and Amanda's husband Steven Ball said the Frenchville side struggled with numbers, but the team battled on and were just 14-10 down at half-time.

"Players filled in for them and I even played for them just to help them out," Ball said. "It wasn't a real true reflection of what Frenchville usually bring to the fold."

Tarrant Mariner torched Frenchville with five tries in a man-of-the-match performance while Craig Robertson was also effective.

"Our two loose forwards and centre had a field day as well," Ball said. The Goats under-14 side thrashed Biloela 62-0

Goats' senior's next assignment is an away game against Biloela this Saturday.

Amanda, who always put others before herself, said it was a great day and night.

ON THE BALL: Amanda Ball is the new president of the Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats Matt Taylor GLA241018GOAT

"It certainly was a great honour, 250 senior games over 12-and-a-half years was a little mind boggling now that I think about it," she said.

"I think four or five of those years we sported both grades, so that used to make hectic days.

"It was a pleasure to be able to celebrate it on a great day with all parts of the club involved, pathways in the clinic, juniors playing, seniors playing, veterans (the Gladstone Rugby Old Goats) and fellow life members helping out during the day and or supporting."

The day began with a junior clinic and Amanda thanked the Vintage Reds contingent of Bill Ross and Tony Shaw along with Queensland Rugby Union representatives Matt Cullen and Noel Flowers.

Amanda fondly recalls how it all started at the Goats.

"Steven, aka Ballsy, has been playing in our competition since 2002 with another club and when I made the move to Gladstone a few years later and things settled down work-wise, he made the change to join the Goats in 2006," she said.

"After a stellar year that year and winning the Sub Districts grand final, a few of us were talking about how it would be good if we had someone that could learn to strap the guys properly, so I decided to give it a crack and haven't looked back since."

So what are Amanda's greatest memories?

"I have so many great memories of games, past and present players, even the odd injury," she said.

"My biggest couple of highlights were in 2015 when we won the A-grade final and was also the same year I was inducted into the GRUFC life members and celebrating Steven's milestones, 50 and 100 games, a life membership and whether or not he managed to score a try each season."

INSIGHT INTO LEGENDS

QRU No. 901 & Wallaby No. 603 Bill Ross

An outstanding right-handed batsman for Brisbane Grammar, Bill was selected in Queensland Schoolboys XI, and Hooked in the Australian Schoolboys team in 1973 and 1974.

Continuing his studies and playing Rugby at Queensland University, Billy was quickly called to Ballymore to slot in between David Dunworth and Stan Pilecki in an already famously successful front-row.

After his debut against New England and a decisive victory over Sydney, Bill was named in likely the strongest team Queensland had every fielded, to face New South Wales at Ballymore.

The young Queensland side responded to an early New South Wales try with six of their own, including one to Bill, to win 42-4. When the crowd realised they were witnessing the widest winning margin in nearly a century of Queensland Rugby, they went into a frenzy of "Red! Red! Red!" The classic win thrilled the 8000 fans at Ballymore and created a wave of participation, purpose and talent which saw Queensland become the greatest provincial side in the world.

The next month Bill was in gold, facing Ireland for Australia in a two-Test series before touring to South America where he sparked a victory.

With Hugo Porta shaping up for a field goal which would have sealed the match for Argentina, Billy somehow worked himself into a position to get a foot free, snaked through unimpeded and scooped the ball from the halfback's hands, shocking the home-crowd and instigating an unlikely Australian escape and win.

In the 1979 sequel to the 42-4 match, a 48-10 drubbing of New South Wales, Bill packed between Stan and Handy, and hardly took a backwards step.

In 1980 Bill held aloft the Bledisloe Cup, playing all three tests against the All Blacks, and winning two.

Leaving Australian Rugby for a year in 1981, Billy returned from Oxford where he earned his Blue and completed his education degree to slip right back into the Queensland and Wallabies fold. His final two seasons at Ballymore included Queensland Rugby's Centenary and confirmation of the side's position as the finest provincial team in the world.

in 1983, Bill was part of another record-setting side, scoring against USA, when the Wallabies ran in a stunning 9-tries for a 46-point win.

Selected for Hong Kong Sevens Selection along with seven other Queenslanders, Bill was one of nine Wallabies to announced their unavailability for an upcoming tour, marking an end to his Test career.

Bill hasn't been far from Ballymore since, serving as QRU Vice-President from 2012 until January this year when he joined the newly formed Vintage Reds Committee as CEO.

QRU No. 874 & Wallaby No. 565 Tony Shaw

Born in Brisbane in 1953, Tony Shaw was an uncompromising, hardnosed flanker who captained both his country and state.

Tony was educated at St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace and quickly moved onto higher honours upon finishing school, making his debut for Queensland at the age of 20 in 1973.

He was selected for the Wallabies the same year, and toured with the side to England, Wales and Italy. He made his debut in the first match of the tour against Wales and went on to play five games on the same tour, with his outstanding skills in the ruck and maul making him a key addition to the side.

His Queensland and Wallaby career continued in the early 1970's, however with fellow Queensland great Mark Loane holding a mortgage on the number-eight jersey, Tony set out to become Australia's premier flanker and he did just that. He played all five tests on Australia's tour to Britain in 1975-1976, the only backrower to do so, before he was named captain of the Wallabies in 1978 by new coach Daryl Haberecht.

In 1979, Tony played a key role in the Wallabies side who regained the Bledisloe Cup for the first time in 30-years with a 12-6 victory over New Zealand, before in the following year, he captained the first ever Australian side to retain the Bledisloe. In 1981-1982 he became the first Queenslander to captain the Wallabies on a tour of the United Kingdom since Bill McLean in 1947-1948.

In his ten-year career, Tony represented Australia 36 times and captained the side on 15 occasions. He represented Queensland in 109 games, and in 1980 was named captain the 99th captain of the side. He went on to captain Queensland in 30 matches and was one-third of the team's 'Holy Trinity' alongside Paul McLean and Mark Loane, forming what is known as one of Queensland's strongest teams ever.

Tony retired in 1982 with 109 Queensland caps to his name and a legacy of one of the game's toughest and most skilled players.

Since retirement, Tony has served as president of both Queensland Rugby Union and Rugby Australia, while he has also continued his close relationship with the Wallabies and Brothers Rugby club. Tony was inducted into the Wallaby Hall of Fame in 2012 and is remembered as one of Australia's finest players