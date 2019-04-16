WATCH: Gladstone filmmaker's stunning footage goes viral

A CALLIOPE filmmaker on a family holiday in New Zealand has become an overnight sensation after video he filmed of a rock fall at Fox Glacier went viral.

Clifton Schulke was in a helicopter flight over Franz Josef Glacier and Fox Glacier where they had landed for about 10 minutes prior.

It was on the flight back that they saw the rare occurrence.

"On the flight back down we saw a little bit of dust," he said.

"The pilot was super suspicious and started radioing other pilots in the area to tell them there's movement then as we flew over it the huge rock just fell.

"The pilot was super amazed. No one ever gets to see something of that magnitude and it happened just as we flew over it."

Clifton said he estimated the rocks to be tens of thousands of tonnes. With the chopper pilot the crew circled to check for any possible hikers in the area, with the dust cloud enveloping the glacier.

Calliope filmmaker Clifton Schulke captured amazing footage of a rock fall at a New Zealand glacier. Contributed

Clifton said he was happy his footage became a "big deal" with local media first reporting on it.

"I put it up on (his website) Film Platter to help with some traction. Then some NZ west coast page shared, then NewsHub contacted me with some questions and shared it," he said.

"Now I'm hearing it's on Seven Sunrise and news in Australia, Then we started getting messages from everyone.

"We're all pretty excited but to be honest, our holiday is way more exciting at the moment.

We'll be at Milford sound tomorrow so we're kinda out of the loop, I'm happy for it to be a big deal because it actually is."

The footage was filmed on Clifton's Samsung S9.