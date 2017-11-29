WATCH: Gladstone council launches music video

JOSH Arnold's Bunker Down music video has gone live - and you can watch it right here.

The video is full of recognisable faces and locations, having been filmed on location at Tannum Sands, Miriam Vale, Baffle Creek, Agnes Water and East Shores.

Local musicians including Ben Lanzon share centre stage with students from 18 schools across the region.

The song was commissioned by Gladstone Regional Council to get people talking - and singing - about how to prepare for natural disasters like floods and cyclones.

Check out the video below!