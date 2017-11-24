WATCH: Gladstone candidates have their final say

DECISION TIME: Gladstone has a choice between four candidates: Labor incumbent Glenn Butcher, LNP candidate Chay Conaglen, One Nation candidate Amy Lohse and Greens candidate Peta Baker.

IT'S TIME for Gladstone to decide.

After 27 days on the campaign trail Gladstone has a choice between four candidates: Labor incumbent Glenn Butcher, LNP candidate Chay Conaglen, One Nation candidate Amy Lohse and Greens candidate Peta Baker.

Mr Butcher heads into today's election as the bookies' odds-on favourite, with betting company Sportsbet offering $1.04 for the ALP candidate to claim the seat for a second term. Ms Lohse is $8, Mr Conaglen $34 and Mrs Baker $51.

But don't let the odds fool you - the people of Gladstone will decide the result - not the betting companies.

Each candidate has delivered their final pitch to voters, explaining why you should put them first on your voting slip.

Candidates are listed in order of reply.

Glenn Butcher:

"As the State Member for Gladstone we've delivered here in Gladstone under Annastacia Palaszczuk with $264million coming into this community," he said.

"For those who don't already know, I'm the only local candidate here in Gladstone. We've got people from Monto, Rockhampton and Biggenden.

"People that know me know that I work hard for this community. I've stood on the roadside supporting workers and they know I support them."

Chay Conaglen:

"It's been an incredible experience running for Gladstone and fighting for this part of the world," he said.

"The LNP has a plan for more jobs. We're going to cut electricity prices by putting downward pressure on them.

"We're going to cut the 50 per cent renewable energy target which is going to make sure you're able to turn your air conditioner on in summer and businesses can employ more people by being able to afford their power bills.

"Give me a chance - I'm young and willing to fight for this part of the world."

Amy Lohse:

"Vote for me and you will get an honest, hard-working young woman who will listen carefully, act assertively and not back down on what is important to you," she said.

"It doesn't matter what party it is; Liberal, National, Labor or Greens, if you work for the betterment of all Queenslanders, Pauline Hanson's One Nation will work with you.

"That's putting people before politics."

Peta Baker:

"A vote for Peta Baker and the Greens is a vote for banning corporate donations to political parties, stopping the Adani mine, investing $15billion over five years in publicly owned renewable energy generation and storage while creating 5500 jobs per year," she said.

"Investing $10billion over five years in critical public infrastructure like schools and hospitals, and building 250 new childcare centres across Queensland while ensuring childcare workers earn decent pay in steady jobs."