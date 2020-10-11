WATCH: Gladstone ballot order locked in

INDEPENDENT candidate Murray Peterson has been given the number one spot on the voting ballot in the battle for the seat of Gladstone.

“Thank you for all the well wishes of everybody and prayers from everybody to put me on the top,” Mr Peterson said.

“I’ve just rang Liz Cunningham (previous Gladstone independent) and told her I was on top of the ballot so she’s delighted about that too.”

Mr Peterson is followed by One Nation Candidate Kevin Jorgensen, then LNP candidate Ron Harding.

“I’m happy with number two,” Mr Jorgensen said.

“It’s as good as I can get short of being number one.”

He wished luck to all of the candidates.

“It’s a position,” Mr Harding said.

“I have to accept whereever it comes.

“I’m in it to win it, I’m here with the right policies for the LNP.”

Incumbent Labor MP Glenn Butcher was drawn in the second last position on the ballot.

“It is what it is, it’s a lucky draw,” Mr Butcher said.

“I’ve never drawn first anyway and obviously been quite successful.

“I think what I’ve done for Gladstone speaks for itself.”

Greens candidate Emma Eastaughffe was drawn in the last position.

She was not present for the ballot draw.

Candidates running for the seat of Gladstone at the ballot draw: Glenn Butcher for Labor, Murray Peterson independent, Ron Harding LNP and Kevin Jorgensen for One Nation. Absent Emma Eastaughffe for The Greens

Order:

1. Murray Peterson – Independent

2. Kevin Jorgensen – One Nation

3. Ron Harding – LNP

4. Glenn Butcher – Labor

5. Emma Eastaughffe – The Greens

