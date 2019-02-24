WATCH: Gladdy wins junior open and another this weekend

SQUASH: It was a Gladstone domination at the Rockhampton Junior Open on the weekend.

Three players from the port city took out the first three divisions - Nicholas Briggs, Nathan Turner and Oliver Tang - and were crowned respective champions.

Nick Briggs squash tournament: Nick Briggs at the Rocky Junior squash tournament

Briggs, who won the Gladstone Club Championships and Moura Open last year, defeated Rockhampton's Kobe Weder while the other two grade's runner-up players, Danielle James and Brodie Lucht, were also from the Beef Capital.

Turner completed his match against James in three sets.

Emerald's Lachlan Geddes took home the division four gong against Gladstone's Sanya Arora.

The Rockhampton Junior Open attracted 21 players.

These players, along with several from beyond Gladstone and Rocky, will compete in this weekend's Gladstone Squash Open.

Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association centre manager and coach, Rob McBean, said there is a lot of interest.

"We currently have just over 50 players entered from throughout Central Queensland and some from further afield,” he said.

The event is a mixed grade tournament from Open division and division's one through to three.

Spots are still available for players of all abilities and they can contact the club on 49722772.

Those who are to travel to Gladstone can book with Quest Apartments at a discount price.

All they need to do is mention the promotion code GTSA19 on booking.