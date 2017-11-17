WATCH: Gary the Goat's final days at Awoonga Dam

James said Gary the Goat died on Thursday night at the age of six.

FANS around the world are mourning the death of Gary the Goat, a nomadic Aussie legend and internet sensation who died on Thursday night.

The billy goat first rose to fame after he and his owner, James 'Jimbo' Bazoobi began travelling around the country, bringing their comedy act to millions of Australians.

On Thursday night, Jimbo shared the tragic news of the goat's sudden death with all 1.7 million of Gary's followers on Facebook.

"Gary died tonight aged six ... from euthanasia - after vets diagnosed a bleed from an acute heart tumour," Jimbo wrote.

"The vets drained it once but when it came back 24hrs later we decided that Gary needed to go out peacefully and pain-free instead of being conscious while he couldn't breathe.

"We'll all miss you Gary. You gave so much happiness to so many people. Rest In Peace, mate."

The post received more than 156,000 likes and was shared 24,500 times.

As hard as it is to believe he's gone, it's even harder knowing that just 10 days ago, Gary the Goat and his best friend Jimbo were making their way from Biloela to Gladstone to put on one of their hilarious acts for his fans in CQ.

During his time in the region, the pair visited Awoonga Dam, which led to a hilarious video of Gary and Jimbo cracking their viewers up as they point out a sign that says dogs and cats are prohibited from the area, but says nothing about goats.

"The rangers saw us, but they weren't too fussed cos Gary's a goat," Jimbo told The Observer just hours before Gary died.

"So they (council) might want to add 'No goats' to the sign for future."

But since it's becoming more common public places to accommodate pets, is it too much of a stretch to allow pet goats as well?

Resident Emma Clarke, who was spotted at a cafe with a coffee in one hand and her pet goat's leash in the other, didn't think so.

Ms Clarke said she hoped her 'fur kid' would become a regular on her daily outings.

"Life can't just stop because you have a baby that needs bottle feeding every couple of hours, so, while he's not bottle fed any more, he's just so placid around people that I figure why not just train him as a pet," she said.

"He's gone with me everywhere I've gone as a baby, and he's just taken to it so well that I've decided he's going to be a pet."

Ben the goat, who is six weeks old, is to be fully house trained and is now learning to walk on the lead .

But owning and looking after an unusual pet does come with its downfalls.

"It took me almost an hour and a half to walk the length of Flinders Parade ... all the kids wanted to come and say 'Hi'," Ms Clarke said.

