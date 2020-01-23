Menu
Qld Touch Junior State Cup - U/18 boys grand final between Redlands and Rockhampton - Tallis Stanhope (Redlands).
eXtra

WATCH GAMES LIVE: Tallis Stanhope will be in Touch

NICK KOSSATCH
23rd Jan 2020 2:03 PM
TOUCH: Gladstone’s Tallis Stanhope and Sophie Duff have national duties on Friday and on the weekend in Newcastle.

The pair will represent their respective Australian under-21 mixed and under-18 women teams at the Touch Football Australia Trans-Tasman test series against New Zealand.

Stanhope, 18, said preparations have been spot on.

“They have been good - we had training camps, one in Sydney and one on the Gold Coast,” he said.

“They were about putting us through our paces and about team building.”

Stanhope had a taste of international representation last year in the Aussie under-18 mixed side.

“It will be a higher level again and the New Zealanders will be physical,” he said.

Games will be streamed live.

Game one is at 3.30pm on Friday with the next two matches Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 11am.

Stanhope, who is currently studying towards a degree in clinical physiology, has watched Duff develop closely.

“I know her pretty well and it’s great to see her progress,” he said.

Tallis Stanhope will be in action today for Australia.
Sophie Duff in action
Gladstone Observer

