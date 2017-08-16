26°
News

WATCH: Former Tannum student's quirky handshake ritual goes viral

Tegan Annett
| 16th Aug 2017 4:25 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A VIDEO of a former Tannum Sands man's daily routine of twirling, jumping, fist pumping and flicking his hair has gone viral.

Now a Grade 4 teacher at Brisbane's Wellers Hill State School, Thomas Hams has become an online sensation because of his unique way of welcoming his students to class every day.

The former Tannum Sands State High School student memorises individual handshake to do with each of his 21 students as they enter the classroom.

His inspiration was from an American teacher, whose video went viral last month, of doing similar routines with his students.

 

Georja Ryan

The video of Mr Hams, who attended Tannum Sands State High School from 2007 to 2011, was shared on the Tarragindi school's Facebook page and has been viewed more than 143,000 times.

It's had almost 1000 shares, 1600 likes and more than 450 comments.

Tannum Sands State High School principal Heather Moller said it was a pleasure to see what Mr Hams was doing now.

"Thomas is remembered fondly as a student who set himself up well to create his future and was always respectful and pursued excellence," Ms Moller said.

"One of his younger classmates from his House Group contacted me recently to share the video as she remembered him assisting her in class and was glad to see he has continued to make a positive difference in the lives of young people and help the next generation create great futures."

Appearing on Channel 7's morning show Sunrise, Mr Hams said he has a "reputation to be a little bit different".

"It's a great way to start the day ... All their personalities are in the handshakes," he said.

Wellers Hill State School wrote on Facebook, "One of the most important things we do as teachers is to build relationships and rapport with students and a great time to establish that is when students move into class".

Gladstone Observer
Search on for Curtis Island, CQ shutdown workers

Search on for Curtis Island, CQ shutdown workers

WALZ Group has kicked off a tradie search for upcoming shutdowns at two Curtis Island LNG sites and throughout Queensland.

CQ Health lays out strategy for 2030

STRATEGY: Gladstone and Banana HHS executive director Jo Glover (left) and CQHHS chief executive Steve Williamson.

Draft document is now open for public input.

Show holiday change rejected in Gladstone council backflip

LIGHTING UP: The fireworks display at this year's Gladstone Show.

Show holiday retained for the show next year.

Why power station workers put down the tools for an hour today

TOP EFFORT: NRG Gladstone Power Station has broken its safety record, reaching 250 days recorded injury free.

Workers celebrate record-breaking achievement.

Local Partners

Gladstone goat farmer hopes to milk awards at Ekka

Lesley is not kidding around!

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Six projects, park upgrades to get nod at meeting

BIG BUDGET: Barney Point Park will receive the most funds from the council's proposed upgrades to six parks.

Gladstone Regional Council is expected to approve six park upgrades.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Fancy a head full of Coldplay on Samsung VR?

Coldplay fans will be able to enjoy the supergroup's A Head Full of Dreams Tour live in virtual reality from Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday.

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018.

Country music fans mark these dates in your calendar

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Nikki responds to rumours she’s now dating Richie

Nikki Gogan, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation on The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up has responded to rumours she’s now dating Richie.

The Dark Tower review round-up

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

Stephen King adaptation disappoints both newbies and fans.

WATCH: Johann Ofner's run on Australia’s Ninja Warrior

Johann Ofner on Ninja Warrior

Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, shared a montage of series

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

RELATIVELY NEW - THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

14 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 3 2 2 $240,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 14 SEAGULL BOULEVARD to the market. This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the first home buyer...

A HOME TO CALL HOME&#39;

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Occasionally you come across a home that is perfect, one that ticks all the boxes and when you inspect this spacious home you may well feel 'this is the one'. The...

A HOME FOR THE FAMILY

64 Cavella Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

A home for the family, 64 Cavella is new to the market and priced for immediate sale. Inspections can be arranged to check out this low-set brick home. With...

Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale/Good Reasons to Buy!..

28 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Market Agents of this low maintenance brick residence that you'll be proud to call HOME as all you have to do...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Owner&#39;s Have Relocated - This is A Must See Family Home With A Difference?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 Offers Around...

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

An opportunity for all ages!

19 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

We are proud to present 19 Whitbread Road to the market. Whether you are an investor, first home buyer or retiree, this home will cater for you. Features at a...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly