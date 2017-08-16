WATCH: Former Tannum student's quirky handshake ritual goes viral

A VIDEO of a former Tannum Sands man's daily routine of twirling, jumping, fist pumping and flicking his hair has gone viral.

Now a Grade 4 teacher at Brisbane's Wellers Hill State School, Thomas Hams has become an online sensation because of his unique way of welcoming his students to class every day.

The former Tannum Sands State High School student memorises individual handshake to do with each of his 21 students as they enter the classroom.

His inspiration was from an American teacher, whose video went viral last month, of doing similar routines with his students.

Georja Ryan

The video of Mr Hams, who attended Tannum Sands State High School from 2007 to 2011, was shared on the Tarragindi school's Facebook page and has been viewed more than 143,000 times.

It's had almost 1000 shares, 1600 likes and more than 450 comments.

Tannum Sands State High School principal Heather Moller said it was a pleasure to see what Mr Hams was doing now.

"Thomas is remembered fondly as a student who set himself up well to create his future and was always respectful and pursued excellence," Ms Moller said.

"One of his younger classmates from his House Group contacted me recently to share the video as she remembered him assisting her in class and was glad to see he has continued to make a positive difference in the lives of young people and help the next generation create great futures."

Appearing on Channel 7's morning show Sunrise, Mr Hams said he has a "reputation to be a little bit different".

"It's a great way to start the day ... All their personalities are in the handshakes," he said.

Wellers Hill State School wrote on Facebook, "One of the most important things we do as teachers is to build relationships and rapport with students and a great time to establish that is when students move into class".