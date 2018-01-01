Heading to Lake Awoonga? Watch out for little turtles

CUTIE PIE: The Krefft's River Turtle is native to the Fitzroy and Mackenzie Rivers and are hatching at Lake Awoonga righ now.

CUTIE PIE: The Krefft's River Turtle is native to the Fitzroy and Mackenzie Rivers and are hatching at Lake Awoonga righ now. Contributed

LOCAL businesses around Lake Awoonga are urging visitors to watch their step, after baby Krefft's turtles were spotted around the lake's recreational areas.

Nigel "Nudge" Trezise, owner of Lake Awoonga Boating and Leisure Hire, took to Facebook to post a video of the cute critters, warning visitors of their small size.

"This time of year all the little hatchlings are around," he said.

"They're making their way to the water, so I put a video on our page and said beware to anyone walking around not to step on them."

The Gladstone Area Water Board has also reminded visitors to take care while visiting the area.

The Krefft's turtle is a protected species in Australia, making it illegal to remove one from the wild.

The turtles are a short-necked species identified by their yellow facial stripes and deep oblong-shaped shells.

Mr Trezise said he was hoping the turtles' appearance was a sign of fine weather to come, with the summer's weather to date having led to big business over the Christmas period.

"I think it's an old wives' tale that the further up the hill they go, the more rain we're supposed to have," he said.

"Apparently in 2013 the turtles were hatching right up the top of the hill, so apparently they've got an instinct.

"If they're around the garden beds that's a sign of not much rain."

Mr Trezise said that since Christmas the lake had been packed with visitors from inside and outside the Gladstone Region, and he is hoping it will continue.

"It's been fantastic, there's a lot of people everywhere and it's great to see," he said.