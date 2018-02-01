WATCH: Footpath inundated from king tide this morning

RATHER HIGH: The king tide at East Shores on February 1, 2018.

RATHER HIGH: The king tide at East Shores on February 1, 2018. Mike Richards

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

WATER is starting to flow over the footpath at East Shores because of today's king tide.

The high tide peaked at 4.8m at 9.51am today.

It's made life much easier for boaties launching around the region but is sure to make life a bit difficult for anglers as the barramundi season reopens at noon today.

King tide at East Shores: King tide at East Shores

With such a large tide people using the waterways and the beaches are being urged to take care because the large amount of water movement can create dangerous conditions.

At Barney Point the water is within half a metre of the retaining wall along the foreshore.