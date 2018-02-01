Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Footpath inundated from king tide this morning

RATHER HIGH: The king tide at East Shores on February 1, 2018.
RATHER HIGH: The king tide at East Shores on February 1, 2018. Mike Richards
Chris Lees
by

WATER is starting to flow over the footpath at East Shores because of today's king tide.

The high tide peaked at 4.8m at 9.51am today.

It's made life much easier for boaties launching around the region but is sure to make life a bit difficult for anglers as the barramundi season reopens at noon today.

With such a large tide people using the waterways and the beaches are being urged to take care because the large amount of water movement can create dangerous conditions.

Photos
View Gallery

At Barney Point the water is within half a metre of the retaining wall along the foreshore.

Topics:  flooding gladstone high tide king tide

Gladstone Observer
Finger licking good investment opportunity at Tannum Sands

Finger licking good investment opportunity at Tannum Sands

A FINGER licking good investment opportunity has opened up at Tannum Sands, and KFC would be your tenant.

Ute thieves at large as police continue investigation

The driver of a stolen car crashed into a traffic light in Clinton on Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene.

Police still trying to establish the identify of a person or people.

New details of $300m Gladstone development revealed

HUGE PROJECT: One of the many plans included in the new development application for a village for over 50s.

Development application lodged for retirement village.

Young couple proud to ditch rental market for first home

FINALLY: Aaron Cousins and Maddison Smith, with their dog Wilson, have bought their first home after renting in Gladstone for six months.

Gladstone couple buy first home in South Gladstone.

Local Partners