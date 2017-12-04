WATCH: First look at Gladstone's incredible new park

Lions Park is ready to be unveiled to the public.

THE REDEVELOPMENT of Gladstone's newest park is complete and ready to be unveiled to the public.

Gladstone Regional Council is expecting a big turnout for the park's official opening on Saturday December 9.

The new design has been described as a sensory experience for people of all abilities.

Councillor Cindi Bush said the park will be a fun place for children and adults to develop their physical skills.

"It will be fun, educational and exciting, allowing both children and adults the chance to explore the seven senses," she said.

Council believes adults and children at the park will be able to improve their hearing, sight, smell, taste, touch, physical balance and proprioception, which involves the sense of position and strength of limb movement.

Check out the video below, via Gladstone Regional Council: