WATCH: Firefighters gather to farewell beloved colleague

VALE: Gladstone firefighters bid farewell to fallen colleague Terence Philip 'Terry' Penrose, who died unexpectedly on September 25, aged 57.

VALE: Gladstone firefighters bid farewell to fallen colleague Terence Philip 'Terry' Penrose, who died unexpectedly on September 25, aged 57. Mike Richards GLA031017FIRE

THE Gladstone firefighting community gathered yesterday to farewell friend and colleague Terry Penrose, who died suddenly last week.

Terence Philip 'Terry' Penrose passed away on Monday, September 25 after falling sick only one week prior to his death.

He was only 57.

Terry Penrose passed away suddenly on September 25, 2017. Facebook

Gladstone's Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel gathered in pouring rain at their Charles St station to honour their fallen mate.

Not letting the weather deter them, firefighters formed a guard of honour, known as a Last Turn Out, before a convoy of vehicles including Terry's beloved AC Cobra and fire trucks made the procession to Boyne Island for a funeral service.

VALE: Gladstone firefighters bid farewell to fallen colleague Terence Philip Terry Penrose, who died unexpectedly last Monday aged 57. Mike Richards GLA031017TERY

Gladstone QFES Inspector Barry Maluga had known Terry since he joined the service in 1987 and expressed the station's shock at his passing.

"The fire service in Gladstone are a very close knit working group so it's a big loss for us," Insp Maluga said.

"The illness was unexpected. He was off sick and went to the doctor and passed away on the Monday. There was no prior condition or indicators that he was in a bad way.

"He took ill, went to the hospital and a week later passed away.

"It's a shock for all the workforce here. He just didn't show up for work on the Tuesday morning and one of our guys saw a post on Facebook that he passed.

"It was totally unexpected."

Gladstone QFES Inspector Barry Maluga at the service. Mike Richards GLA031017TERY

Mr Penrose joined the Gladstone QFES in August 1987 as an auxiliary firefighter and joined the permanent ranks in 1994.

"He was working in the area office in our community safety department in the building approvals section and had been doing that for about three years and really loved it," Insp Maluga said.

"He'd been with the organisation over 30 years."

Last Turn Out for Terry Penrose: Gladstone firefighters bid farewell to fallen colleague Terence Philip ‘Terry’ Penrose, who died unexpectedly on September 25, aged 57.

Insp Maluga has fond memories of Terry, recalling his passion for cars, computers and not shying away from a challenge.

"Terry was always around and always there. He was a bit of a character - if someone told him something was impossible and couldn't be done he saw that as a double dare," he said.

"He would work all the time constantly until he got a solution to that problem. If something couldn't be done that was a challenge to him and he'd jump at it.

SAD LOSS: Terry Penrose loved cars and was especially fond of his 1995 AC Cobra. Facebook

"He was very good with computers, a self-taught guru who could build, repair and maintain computers.

"He had a passion for cars; he had an AC Cobra and drove it most weekends.

"I saw him driving it the day before he passed. He loved his cars."