WATCH: Find out how to cast like a pro

David Hodge and Jay Morgan practising their casts during a demonstration at HookUp.

IT'S a skill that's absolutely vital to fishing but one not that many people practise - casting.

David Hodge, the barefoot fisherman, ran casting demonstrations and a casting competition at the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

It was a sight to see watching Hodge cast as he could hit a coke can from 15 metres away as well as when it was thrown into the air, while using a baitcaster reel.

Greg Miller won the seniors casting competition after landing his cast within a metre of the target.

Hodge said learning to cast better was not actually that difficult but it all came down to practising.

"The main thing to remember is, it's all about how to catch fish," he said.

"It's not about showing people how good we can cast, it's about showing people how good they can cast themselves."

Hodge said using the right gear was vital to perfecting your casting technique.

"The way to become accurate is to use a soft tip rod, there's less arm movement, so there's more accuracy," he said.

For people that like fishing for species like barramundi, mangrove jack and bream, particularly, Hodge said an accurate cast was essential.

"A lot of your fish will not travel more than about a foot outside of a snag to hit a lure," he said.

"So you've got to be able to put your lure within a foot of the snag in general.

"It's just one of those things, the more accurate you become, the more fish you'll catch."

Hodge said for people looking to practise who were unable to get out on the water, a couple of cans in the backyard was a great way to perfect and make your casts more accurate.