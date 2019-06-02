WATCH: Epic last-gasp basket sinks Power in a thriller

BATTLING THROUGH: Jared Blanchard for the Port City Power winds his way through the Sunshine Coast Phoenix defence.

Matt Taylor GLA310519MQBL

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's women and men's teams have come away with no chocolates against Sunshine Coast Phoenix and Cairns on the weekend.

Gladstone Port City Power Central Apartment Breakers and Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge suffered heart-breaking losses against Cairns Dolphins and Marlis respectively yesterday.

Indiah Bowyer last-gasp basket gave Cairns Dolphins women a 76-75 win in somewhat controversial circumstances that will question if the QBL would need a review system.

Bowyer's bucket seemingly was scored just before the final buzzer and there was a pause in play after the clock had read 00:00 left.

However after much deliberation there was a fraction of a second left and Power needed a miracle basket.

Power women's coach Ray Cooper said his team should never have been in that position after they held a 60-49 lead at three-quarter-time.

"We still missed a lot of free throws and we dropped a 12-point lead, but the effort was definitely there," he said.

"It was much better defensively from us and offensively we were a lot smarter with our decision-making this game I thought.

"It's just putting consistency together I thought."

Janee Thompson (33 points) and Angela Tompkins (26 points, 15 rebounds) were match-winners for the Dolphins.

Amarah Coleman continued her strong form from Friday's loss against Sunshine Coast Phoenix (35 points) with 19 and her Port City team-mate Akilah Bethel had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Ashleigh Kelman-Poto was strong as well with 15 points and 14 boards.

SCORES

Friday

Women: Phoenix 99 (A Hyder 36, A Huland El 23) d Power (A Coleman 35, A Kelman-Poto 15)

Men: Phoenix 104 (Z Meehl 25, D Robateau 20) d Power (T Young 21, H Ridgeway 18)

Sunday

Women: Dolphins 76 (J Thompson 33, A Tompkins 26) d Power 75 (A Bethel 24, A Coleman 19)

Men: Marlins 90 (C Jurlina 24, T Hamilton 18) d Power 85 (T Young 20, K Tipene 17)