The Feast on East markets at Gladstone's East Shores precinct. Paul Braven

LOOKING for a last-minute Christmas bargain?

Head on down to the East Shores precinct before 7pm, where the Feast on East market is in full swing.

The market was established to take advantage of the increased foot traffic provided by visiting cruise ships.

Today's visitor is P&O's Pacific Jewel, which arrived at Gladstone Harbour this morning and will depart early this evening.

The Pacific Jewel is the 14th cruise ship to visit Gladstone over the past year-and-a-half.