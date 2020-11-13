Menu
Crime

WATCH: The dog squad takes on suspected crim in a bin

by KEAGAN ELDER
13th Nov 2020 6:16 AM
DRAMATIC vision has emerged of a teenager, wanted for burglary, being arrested by the dog squad after he was found hiding in a bin.

The shaky mobile phone footage shows the man, 18, being surrounded by cops while the police dog barks loudly.

Police arrest a man wanted for property crime in Heatley.
The arrest occurred on Tuesday at an address on Adams St, Heatley.

The person who shot the video captioned it, saying the suspect "was hiding in my f--king bin".

With the suspect on the floor, an officer pulls back the dog.

Queensland Police Service confirmed the suspect was bitten by the dog.

A police spokesman said the man was wanted for burglary offences and was taken into custody.

No charges have been laid as police investigations continue.

It is understood the man dodged police cordons in Mount Louisa and was later found at Boyes Court, Heatley before running away onto Adams St.

