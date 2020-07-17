WATCH: Deputy Mayor’s satirical video captures COVID-19 mood

Gladstone Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck has written and performed a satirical version of Redgum’s legendary song, “I was only 19”, about COVID-19, which he has shared as a video on Facebook.

Gladstone Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck has written and performed a satirical version of Redgum’s legendary song, “I was only 19”, about COVID-19, which he has shared as a video on Facebook.

GLADSTONE Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck has launched a satirical video of him performing Redgums legendary “I was only 19”, modified into a clever parody based on COVID-19.

The semi-professional musician said the idea was born at a mates 40th birthday party at the weekend and recorded on his iPhone.

“I was at a mate’s 40th and we were having a few beers and having a bit of a laugh and someone came up with the idea of the I was only 19 song and how it rhymed with COVID-19,” he said.

“We threw a few verses around and I went home and wrote a quick song and thought it might give a few people a laugh in a time where there is not necessarily a whole lot to laugh about.

“It had never crossed my mind until we were having a laugh over a few beers and that is what it transpired into.”

The song, originally written by John Schumann, was considered an anthem for Vietnam Veterans.

It was COVID-19! A parody song, a bit of truth and a bit of a laugh in a tough time. Hope you enjoy 😃 Posted by Kahn Goodluck Entertainment on Sunday, 12 July 2020

Cr Goodluck’s version was recorded at home early this week, referencing the origins of the virus, the toilet paper panic buying, the crisis in the US and the Ruby Princess fiasco.

“I think it has had over 5000 views at the moment, last time I looked at it and it has about 100 shares...lots of comments there that people have found it funny, which is what I was going for,” Cr Goodluck said.

“I’m not expecting it to go viral to be honest, I’m sure there’s a few local people that have seen it and would have said they got a bit of a laugh out of it.

“That’s all I was sort of thinking.”

Despite the hundreds of thousands of deaths and millions of cases of the virus globally, Cr Goodluck said he never intended to offend anyone.

“I wasn’t trying to make it too controversial or anything and I wanted it to be factual,” he said.

“There are a lot of things that have happened over the first six months of the year, so I tried to throw a bit of that into the song and make it a bit funny.

“I wasn’t trying to make light of the situation we are in.

“I think in the times that we are dealing with, trying to have fun and put a smile on someone’s face is just as powerful as focusing on the important things in life.

“When I was writing it I was certainly conscious of the fact that I did not want to cause offence or any hurt to anyone that had been through any issues of the virus.

“While it is satirical, I tried not to make it in your face to anyone who has experienced any pain through COVID-19.”

Hip-Hop band "The Herd" with John Schumann (centre) have recorded Redgum's "I Was Only 19" and are performing it at the Gaelic Club . Pic: Lindsay Moller

Copyright laws were not taken into consideration.

“No that never crossed my mind to be honest,” Cr Goodluck said.

“I probably better check that sort of thing out next time I feel like doing something.

“In today’s world that’s probably something I certainly should have had a look at.”

According to the Australian Copyright Council’s Fair Use Laws, Cr Goodluck’s song is permitted as it is a satire or parody.

“The Copyright Act contains certain exceptions to copyright infringement for fair

dealing with copyright material for specified purposes,” the Copyright Act states.

“The Copyright Act allows copyright material to be used without permission only if your use is a fair dealing for one of the following purposes: parody or satire, research or study, criticism or review, reporting news, enabling a person with a disability to access the material and professional advice by a lawyer, patent attorney or trade mark attorney.”

Another fact, Cr Goodluck was unaware of is that similar versions of ‘I was only 19’ have been removed from the internet.

“No I didn’t know that,” he said.

The video was also a parody, but when Redgum’s songwriter, Australian music royalty John Schumann got wind of it, he got the video removed.

Schumann told MSN.com while it was “clever and amusing” it made him feel very uncomfortable.

So he raised it with his publisher.

“And I said “look, I’m not up myself or anything, but there is this parody out there and I think it’s probably the wrong...song anyway, but it’s certainly the wrong time,” Mr Schumann told MSN.com.

Watch Cr Goodluck’s version of “I was only 19” here.