Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Gold Coast Breakers vs SC Phoenix Teal

by Matthew McInerney and Brayden Heslehurst
27th Sep 2020 7:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The final day of the Basketball Queensland under-14 Boys' State Championships has arrived.

The best under-14 male basketballers in the state have been in action Early Settler Stadium and today will be the day the champion association is crowned.

It's a battle between two South East Queensland heavyweights, as Brisbane Capitals face Gold Coast Waves in the gold medal game.

The home town side, Cairns Marlins, will feature in the bronze medal game against Southern Districts Spartans.

This site  is showing every game on Court 1 live - 28 games in total - from the first pool fixtures to the gold medal match on Sunday.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

8am: Gold Coast Breakers vs SC Phoenix Teal,(Division 2, semi-final 1)

9.30am: Southern Districts Trojans Black vs Southern Districts Titans (Division 2, playoff 5 v 6)

11am: Northside Wizards 1 vs SWM Pirates Gold (Division 1, playoff 5 v 6)

12.30pm: Cairns Marlins vs Southern Districts Spartans (Division 1, bronze medal game)

2.15pm: Gold Coast Waves vs Brisbane Capitals Gold (Division 1, gold medal game)

Community Newsletter SignUp
basketball livestreams

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agnes Water 4th in ‘top trending destinations’

        Premium Content Agnes Water 4th in ‘top trending destinations’

        News Stanthorpe, Agnes Water and Montville on Booking.com’s Top Trending Destinations.

        Two fires at Benaraby producing smoke near highway

        Premium Content Two fires at Benaraby producing smoke near highway

        News There are fires on the Pacific Highway at Benaraby and at Pikes Crossing Road.

        Projects and $35k extensions flow for Gladstone Men’s Shed

        Premium Content Projects and $35k extensions flow for Gladstone Men’s Shed

        News Men’s Shed building mud kitchens, CNC Router, 9-hole portable minigolf course.

        What’s being done in Rio Tinto’s $75m Gladstone shutdowns

        Premium Content What’s being done in Rio Tinto’s $75m Gladstone shutdowns

        News “Up to an extra 500 specialised contractors working at the sites in recent months,”...