WATCH: Customers bring pride to Runway 7

CUSTOMER DRIVEN: Lynda Ninness from Runway 7 says she's made Town proud by her regular customers. Matt Taylor GLA150318TOWN

RUNWAY 7 on Goondoon Street is Town Proud.

The store has been owned and operated by Lynda Ninness for the past seven months, after deciding to embark on the new project when an opportunity to purchase the business arose.

The boutique fashion store stocks smart casual dressing and event wear, as well as high quality lingerie brands.

Lynda said she enjoys a large range of regular customers, and places them at the centre of her business.

"Listen to the customer, and try to get what they want,” she said

"There's no use having something I like, I have to stock what they want to buy.

"If I don't have customers, I don't have a business.”

Lynda runs R7 Models as well as the Runway 7 boutique.

Lynda said it was her opportunity to give back to the community, and help young boys and girls who have an interest in modelling.

"R7 models is a modelling agency and school,” she said.

"We do things like etiquette, deportment, hair, beauty and catwalk.

"It gives the girls and boys the opportunity to to learn skills they can use through life right into adulthood.”

Lynda said she believes the Town proud campaign is vital to the success of local business.

She hopes that the community will get out and support the campaign.

"I just think its an awesome way for our locals to support other locals.

"At the end of the day, we live here, our kids go to school here, and we spend our money here too.

"To help with locals supporting us as well, it can only help everybody out at the end of the day.”

If one of her shoppers was to win the $10,000 on offer for shopping locally during the campaign, Lynda hopes they will come and share a celebratory drink.

"That would be awesome if one of our shoppers won,” she said.

"I hope they come and share some champagne with me.”

The Town Proud campaign runs until March 31.