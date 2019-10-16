Menu
Police call for crash witnesses
Watch: Crash cam footage as man bolts after terrifying smash

Geordi Offord
16th Oct 2019 11:29 AM | Updated: 12:46 PM
A MAN has been charged after almost hitting a pedestrian in a terrifying crash last Wednesday.

Bundaberg police are appealing for witnesses of the crash which happened on Takalvan St.

The man was captured on CCTV running away from the crash scene down Walker St, before circling back and dashing in front of the moving traffic and then heading north along Takalvan St.

CHARGES LAID: Bundaberg police are calling for witnesses to a crash at the intersection of Takalvan and Walker Sts, where a pedestrian was nearly hit.
Footage showed the Holden Captiva he was driving heading east bound on Takalvan St about 5pm.

It is alleged the vehicle proceeded through a red traffic light at the intersection of Takalvan and Enterprise St.

The vehicle allegedly then continued along Takalvan St, proceeding through a second red light at the intersection of Takalvan and Walker St, before colliding with two other vehicles before coming to a stop.

CCTV footage shows the vehicle narrowly avoiding a pedestrian who was crossing Takalvan St at the time.

Police are asking for the pedestrian and any members of the community who may have witnessed or have dashcam recordings of the grey SUV, particularly in relation to the manner of the driving of that vehicle, to contact police.

A 23-year-old South Gladstone man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a licence and driving while over the alcohol limit.

