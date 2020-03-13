WATCH: Council candidates pitch for your votes

From promises to represent the community to pitching ideas for future projects, the candidates for mayor and councillor of Gladstone Regional Council had a lot to say on Thursday.
At the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni this week, candidates spoke to about a hundred residents, hoping to secure votes for the March 28 election.
The Observer attended the event and collated part of what each candidate had to say.
MAYORAL CANDIDATES
1. Matt Burnett
2. Michael Fearns
COUNCIL CANDIDATES
1. Chris Cameron
2. Janine Keating
3. Rio Ramos
4. Desley O'Grady
5. Phil Fleming
6. Vickie Spencer
7. Michelle Wagner
8. Jordan Puku
9. Glenn Churchill
10. Darryl Branthwaite
11. Chris Trevor
12. Mark McLachlan
13. Craig Tomsett
14. Dominique Gleixner
15. Kahn Goodluck
16. Rick Hansen
17. Gordon Earnshaw
18. Mick McAulay
19. Lorraine May
20. Natalia Muszcat
21. Kyle 'Ocka' Beale