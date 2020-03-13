WATCH: Council candidates pitch for your votes

From promises to represent the community to pitching ideas for future projects, the candidates for mayor and councillor of Gladstone Regional Council had a lot to say on Thursday.

At the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni this week, candidates spoke to about a hundred residents, hoping to secure votes for the March 28 election.

The Observer attended the event and collated part of what each candidate had to say.

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

1. Matt Burnett

Matt Burnett: Matt Burnett discusses why he should be elected mayor of the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

2. Michael Fearns

Michael Fearns: Micheal Fearns discusses why he should be elected mayor of the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

COUNCIL CANDIDATES

1. Chris Cameron

Chris Cameron: Chris Cameron explains why he should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

2. Janine Keating

Janine Keating: Janine Keating explains why she should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

3. Rio Ramos

Rio Ramos: Rio Ramos explains why she should be elected councillor for Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

4. Desley O'Grady

Desley O'Grady: Desley O'Grady explains why she should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

5. Phil Fleming

Phil Fleming: Phil Fleming explains why he should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

6. Vickie Spencer

Vickie Spencer: Vickie Spencer explains why she should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

7. Michelle Wagner

Michelle Wagner: Michelle Wagner explains why she should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

8. Jordan Puku

Jordan Puku: Jordan Puku explains why he should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

9. Glenn Churchill

Glenn Churchill: Glenn Churchill explains why he should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

10. Darryl Branthwaite

Darryl Branthwaite: Darryl Branthwaite explains why he should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

11. Chris Trevor

Chris Trevor: Chris trevor explains why he should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 election.

12. Mark McLachlan

Mark McLachlan: Mark McLachlan explains why he should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

13. Craig Tomsett

Craig Tomsett: Craig Tomsett explains why he should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

14. Dominique Gleixner

Dominique Gleixner: Dominique Gleixner explains why she should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

15. Kahn Goodluck

Kahn Goodluck: Kahn Goodluck explains why he should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

16. Rick Hansen

Rick Hansen: Rick Hansen explains why he should be elected one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 election.

17. Gordon Earnshaw

Gordon Earnshaw: Gordon Earnshaw explains why he should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

18. Mick McAulay

Mick McAulay: Mick McAulay explains why he should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

19. Lorraine May

Lorraine May: Lorraine May explains why she should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

20. Natalia Muszcat

Natalia Muszcat: Natalia Muszcat explains why she should be elected as one of eight councillors for the Gladstone Region in the March 28 elections.

21. Kyle 'Ocka' Beale