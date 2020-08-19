WATCH: Could this be Boyne’s mystery sea creature?

A DUGONG spotted in the Boyne River could be the answer to the mystery sea creature spotted last week.

Tracey Steginga was visiting her family in Boyne Island when she spotted a dugong in the river yesterday morning.

“My family has one of the shacks on the beach, and we were just at the mouth of the river,” Ms Steginga said.

“I was walking down the beach and said ‘Oh look at that in the water’.

“It was in there for an hour just floating around coming up for air, he hardly moved.”

Ms Steginga said the dugong was a massive “unit”, estimating it to be two to three metres in length.

“He was huge, my husband said it was three to four metres even,” she said.

Ms Steginga said it wasn’t the first time she’d seen a dugong in the Boyne River.

“I have seen one once before, 10 years ago, but only for a very brief glimpse,” she said.

“This one was there for an hour.”

Ms Steginga said the dugong spotting would be something she would remember for a quite while.

“Nothing worried him, a jetski went past, a dog splashed in the water and he wasn’t worried at all,” she said.

“He was just cruising, he wasn’t stressed, wasn’t in a hurry.

“It was a delightful way to finish a holiday.”