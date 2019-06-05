WATCH: Cody Simmons warms up in his AMCA speedway machine

MOTORSPORT: Gladstone Show Society Speedway roars into action on Saturday night.

Cody Simmons puts his foot down:

Racing will start at 6pm with several classes to feature which will be Solos, Flat Track, Flat Track Gokarts and AMCA Nationals.

The latter class will be in the final South East Queensland Country Cup and Gladstone's Cody Simmons will be one to watch as he is high up on the leader-board.

AMCA speedway driver Cody Simmons puts on the afterburners. Matt Taylor GLA050619SWAY

"It's great to see speedway back in Gladstone," he said.

Simmons finished third in Bundaberg and topped the AMCA event in Blackwater.

"This Saturday will be a kind of Central Queensland and SEQ competition," he said.

"There will be six of the top 10 drivers from Brisbane here."

Gladstone's Tony Curd and his son Joel will also feature along with Rockhampton's Nathan Tomkins and Jed Williams.

Mackay's Josh Morton will also make the trip south.

The SEQ contingent consists of five-time Australian title winner Shane McKinnell, ex-state titleholder Steve Potts, Kevin Stowe, Thomas Vickery, Timmy Campbell and Steve Price.

"Among all these drivers, there should be some pretty good racing," Simmons said.

The track is a tight one in Gladstone and Simmons said tactics are key to Saturday night's big race.

"The best thing to do is be patient and just to wait for the opportunity," he said.

CQ AMCA organiser Zach Simmons, who is also Cody's father, said this form of car racing is gaining traction.

"It's a growing class of speedway and we have Joel Curd and Katie Storey who are two Gladstone juniors coming through," he said. Saturday's speedway event is all part of the Gladstone Show and gates open at 4pm until late tomorrow and 10am until late on Saturday.