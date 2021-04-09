WATCH: Clever plan to attract investors, residents to region

A video series showcasing the best of Gladstone will be used to showcase the region as a place to live and invest.

Gladstone Regional Council has worked with more than 20 stakeholders to develop videos to promote Gladstone.

The videos - The Gladstone Region, feels like home and The Gladstone Region, feels like a good investment - aim to support the area while also enabling its growth and prosperity.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said continued focus on diversifying the region continued to help and expand opportunities.

"Our region is well placed for growth and diversification and our proud industrial history positions us a leader who can drive forward renewables such as biofuels and hydrogen," Cr Burnett said.

"Council encourages local businesses to use the investment prospectus and video resources to support their business and promote our region."