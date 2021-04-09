Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A video series showcasing the best of Gladstone will be used to showcase the region as a place to live and invest.
A video series showcasing the best of Gladstone will be used to showcase the region as a place to live and invest.
News

WATCH: Clever plan to attract investors, residents to region

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Apr 2021 9:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A video series showcasing the best of Gladstone will be used to promote the region as a place to live and invest.

Gladstone Regional Council has worked with more than 20 stakeholders to develop videos to promote Gladstone.

The videos - The Gladstone Region, feels like home and The Gladstone Region, feels like a good investment - aim to support the area while also enabling its growth and prosperity.

 

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said continued focus on diversifying the region continued to help and expand opportunities.

"Our region is well placed for growth and diversification and our proud industrial history positions us a leader who can drive forward renewables such as biofuels and hydrogen," Cr Burnett said.

 

"Council encourages local businesses to use the investment prospectus and video resources to support their business and promote our region."

gladstone regional council gladstone tourism
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on: Free movie screening and panel discussion

        Premium Content What’s on: Free movie screening and panel discussion

        Information The GRAGM are showing INFRACTIONS (2019) for free this Saturday morning, followed by a panel discussion.

        DEVELOPMENT: Central Highlands aerodrome set for facelift

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: Central Highlands aerodrome set for facelift

        Rural The upgrades are set to cost about $6,975,200.

        OPEN: East Shores Maritime Museum opens its doors

        Premium Content OPEN: East Shores Maritime Museum opens its doors

        News “We’re delighted the Gladstone Maritime History Society is calling our world-class...