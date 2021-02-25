WATCH: Claims polling booth incident a ‘cover up’

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen (sunglasses) and his volunteer that was allegedly involved in an incident at the Boyne Island Community Centre pre-polling booth with Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher’s father Neville.

A video of an alleged incident between Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher’s father Neville and a One Nation volunteer during early voting in the 2020 Queensland election cuts out right at a critical moment.

On October 21, One Nation volunteer Ian Paterson said he was confronted by Neville Butcher at the Boyne Island Community Centre polling booth.

Mr Paterson said the pair exchanged words, before he alleges Neville Butcher put his hand on his chest and pushed him, resulting in the One Nation volunteer falling over backwards.

He reported the incident to Tannum Sands police, which resulted in an investigation being conducted by a Rockhampton Detective.

The Queensland Police Service, the Queensland Police Ethical Standards Command and the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission ruled Neville Butcher, a retired police officer, had no case to answer.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said previously “due to technical issues [the CCTV footage] did not capture the alleged incident”.

QPS Ethical Standards Command Internal Investigations Group state co-ordinator DJ Dixon said: “The committee determined that there was no interference or manipulation of the recordings by police”.

“The assessment found no misconduct or breach of discipline on the part of any police.”

Mr Paterson then requested a copy of the video under the Freedom of Information Act.

When his request was granted, what the 73-year-old retired accountant received was a 13 second CCTV recording from the community centre, which ends right at the crucial moment.

“It showed Butcher approaching me and then me approaching him,” Mr Paterson said.

“Butcher places his hand on my chest then it stops.”

Mr Paterson said the next 10 seconds of the ‘video’ were crucial.

“It would only be a nanosecond before I fell backwards,” he said.

“My head missed the concrete by centimetres.

“They pixelated Butcher’s head out, (in the footage) but not withstanding, it definitely shows his hand on my chest.”

A DVD obtained by Ian Paterson under Freedom of Information laws allegedly showing an incident between he and Member For Gladstone Glenn Butcher's father Neville during voting in the 2020 Queensland election. The image has been altered to remove any Queensland Police information. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Mr Paterson said he showed the footage to a retired former high ranking detective, who he claims said it appeared to be a ‘cover up’.

“You got what you thought you would get (on the video),” Mr Paterson claimed the former detective said.

A determined Mr Paterson has now lodged a complaint with the The Inspector, Right to Information and Privacy.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher declined to comment as he had not seen the video footage.

On the day of the alleged incident Mr Butcher said Mr Paterson came up close to his father, then fell backwards into the garden when he took a step backwards.

He previously questioned why Mr Paterson had pursued the matter after the police investigation.

“Everyone is entitled to report matters to the CCC,” he said.

“I find it strange that he has gone to the CCC, because the police investigation has found that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.”

